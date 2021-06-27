हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi rubbishes rumours of being part of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', says ‘looking for a fresh concept’

For past few days rumours have been rife that popular TV actor Divyanka Tripathi was offered Dayaben's role in superhit sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’. The actress has, however, shunned the reports. 

Divyanka Tripathi rubbishes rumours of being part of &#039;Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah&#039;, says ‘looking for a fresh concept’
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: For past few days rumours have been rife that popular TV actor Divyanka Tripathi was offered Dayaben's role in superhit sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’. The actress has, however, shunned the reports. 

Divyanka, who recently returned from Cape Town, South Africa after wrapping up her shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11, rubbished all the rumours and even called it a baseless and non-factual rumour while talking to ETimes. 

While talking about whether she will be interested in doing the role in future, the 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actress told ETimes, “It's a fabulous show with a great fan following but I don't think I'll be keen on doing it. I am looking for a fresh concept and new challenge." 

Divyanka has a massive fanbase. Ekta Kapoor's 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' by Balaji Telefilms production made her a household name.

On the workfront, she will be next seen in adventure reality TV show - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 hosted by director Rohit Shetty, which will be airing soon. 

Apart from Divyanka, other prominent faces in this season’s 'Khatron Ke Khiladi’ include- Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood, Aastha Gill, and Arjun Bijlani among others.

