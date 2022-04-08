New Delhi: Producer Ekta Kapoor was recently spotted outside the sets of her show 'Lock Upp' along with Karan Kundrra. While she was leaving the sets and entering her car, Ekta was stopped by a paparazzo and asked about the huge success of her OTT reality show 'Lock Upp'.

The Ekta Kapoor show has become one of the most-watched reality shows on OTT and garnered a mammoth views of 100 million in mere 19 days of it going on air. It has now reached over 200 million views. The first episode of the show premiered on February 27 and has been receiving positive feedback so far.

Speaking about the same, a shutterbug asked Ekta what she would like to say about the success of the show.

She replied, "Jailor se pucho, isne aur Kangana ne kiya hai." Karan Kundrra who was standing beside her smiled after hearing her remark.

For the unversed, the reality TV show Lock Upp features celebs who are sent to a jail-like setting where they have to fight for basic amenities. The inmates need to partake in tasks and make sure their team wins so that they can earn benefits for their team.

Currently, the participants include Karanvir Bohra, Poonam Pandey, Saisha Shindey, Zeeshan Khan, Mandana Karimi, Azma Fallah, Ali Mercchant, Munawar Faruqui, Anjali Arora among others.

The show is hosted by Kangana Ranaut and Karan Kundrra plays the role of the jailor in the show who often conducts challenging tasks in the game.