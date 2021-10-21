KBC 13: Madhya Pradesh's Sahil Aditya Ahirwar becomes second crorepati of Amitabh Bachchan's show - Watch

New Delhi: The popular quiz-based reality show - Kaun Banega Crorepati is currently running in its season 13 with megastar Amitabh Bachchan as the host. After visually-impaired Himani Bundela won Rs 1 crore with her sheer brilliance and confidence this season, the show got its second crorepati in Sahil Aditya Ahirwar.

The 19-year-old Sahil Aditya Ahirwar, who aspires to become an IAS officer proved that hard work and dedication are the most important ingredients of success. His biggest inspiration has been his father who works as a Security guard in Noida and has studied until 10th Standard only.

With carefully dissected answers, Sahil Aditya Ahirwar achieved the 1 crore mark on the show. Moving forward in the game, he will be seen attempting the jackpot question for 7crore rupees. Will he make the cut?

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) is a game show based on the British TV programme titled 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?'. Big B has been associated with it for 12 seasons, and Shah Rukh Khan hosted season 3 of KBC.

