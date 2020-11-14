KBC 12: IPS Officer Mohita Sharma is the second crorepati of this season

The popular quiz game show, 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' season 12 on Friday got its second crorepati this time in Mohita Sharma, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer. She is the second woman to win Rs one crore this season after Nazia Nasim, a communication professional.

READ | KBC 12: Nazia Nasim could not answer this Rs 7 crore jackpot question; can you answer it?

Sony Entertainment announced on social media platform Instagram that the episode featuring her big win will air on November 17 at 9 pm. The channel shared a clip on Instagram of the upcoming episode that showed Sharma answering a question on the show for the Rs one crore prize money.

READ | KBC 12: Nazia Nasim is the first crorepati of this season. Can you answer the questions she was asked?

Host Amitabh Bachchan can be heard praising her saying "unbelievable", "adhbhut" and "wah". He asked the Rs one crore question saying, "Ye prashan hai ek crore rupay ka," and also advised her to proceed with caution. She answers correctly and bursts with happiness as Amitabh Bachchan shouts "ek crore" that she has won. The video also gives a peek of her life as an IPS officer.

The senior Bachchan then proceeds to ask her the 16th question for the jackpot amount of Rs seven crore. The video reveals Bachchan saying that very few people will know the answer. It also shows her saying "nhi decide karparahi hoon" and then he asks "sure hai, tala laga diya jaay?" to which she replies "yes sir".

On November 11, KBC got its first crorepati in Nazia Nasim, born in Ranchi and settled in New Delhi. Nazia created history with her win this season. Host Amitabh Bachchan praised Nazia for playing the game brilliantly. She had her three lifelines intact till winning the Rs 25 lakh. Her calm and composed demeanour helped her win a whopping Crore prize money.

Her Rs 1 Crore question was: Which of these actresses once won a National Film Award for Best Female Playblack singer?

A) Deepika Chikhlia B) Roopa Ganguly C) Neena Gupta D) Kirron Kher

Answer - Roopa Ganguly

Without any lifeline, Nazia won Rs 1 crore.

The Rs 7 crore jackpot question she could not answer: Where in Singapore did Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose make the first proclamation of an Azad Hind government?

A) Cathay Cinema Hall B) Fort Canning Park C) National University of Singapore D) National Gallery Singapore

Answer - Cathay Cinema Hall

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC 12) is a game show based on the British TV programme titled 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?'. Big B has been associated with it for 11 seasons, and Shah Rukh Khan hosted season 3 of KBC.

KBC was first telecast in India back in 2000, therefore this year it completes two decades of its successful innings on television.