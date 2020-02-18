Krushna Abhishek shares home video with sister Arti Singh, says this is how she behaves after 'Bigg Boss 13' - Watch

New Delhi: The popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 13' ended on a high note with TV actor Sidharth Shukla winning the trophy. Model-actor Asim Riaz stood second while Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif, Shehnaaz Gill came in third. Telly actress Arti Singh secured her position in the top 5 and was appreciated for her journey inside the house.

Now that the show is over and everyone is back to the normal life, the 'Bigg Boss' hangover refuses to die. Krushna Abhishek, shared a home video with sister Arti Singh and shows how she is behaving after the show.

His video caption on Instagram reads, "Big boss ke ghar ka asarr chuttt nahi raha. See how Arti is behaving in the house @artisingh5 @bigbossss__khabri"

Arti Singh was one of the popular contestants inside the house and also a dear friend of Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai respectively.

'Independant' Arti Singh played well and did manage to win a few hearts!