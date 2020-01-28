Kundali Bhagya January 27, 2020 Mahaepisode Written Update: Sherlyn plans to trouble Preeta

New Delhi: In the episode, Mahira is shocked to know that Preeta is out of jail. Meanwhile, Preeta tells Srishti that she knows Karan will believe her. Sherlyn plans to use the accident video footage which she had taken. She hatches a plan to edit the video so that it looks like as if Preeta is the culprit. Rakhi tells Rishabh that she intends to visit Sarla and Preeta's family. They meet them and apologise too.

In tonight’s episode, Kareena tries to call up Rakhi and find out her location. Rakhi and Rishabh are at the Arora house where Srishti sees Kareena’s call. She disconnects it which makes Kareena think that Rakhi is upset. Rishabh and Rakhi thank Sarla and promise that Preeta will not have any more problems from Mahira or their other family members.

Karan is at the hospital where he hears some nurses speaking ill of Preeta. He defends Preeta and says she would never try to hurt Mahira intentionally. He takes Mahira home, where they are preparing for Mahira’s mother’s birthday. Karan decides to visit the training ground the next morning, but he notices that Preeta is not in the cabin.

Sherlyn goes to the police station and says she has evidence against Preeta. She shows them the edited video which shows Preeta pushing Mahira towards the truck and making it look like an accident. Karan goes to Preeta’s house telling himself that he is angry with Preeta for what she did to Mahira. Sarla opens the door but doesn’t welcome him in. Preeta is making a cake in the kitchen as she sees Karan she spills atta on herself.

Karan was planning to get angry at Preeta but he lies to her saying, he didn’t know anything about the arrest. Preeta says she is going to the washroom to remove the atta from her hair. Sherlyn tells Mahira that she gave a fake video to the police which will get Preeta arrested again. Karan decides to speak to Preeta and enters her washroom. She finds Preeta drying her hair while she splashes water in his face.

Karan tricks Preeta into standing under the shower and opens the tap. Preeta gets wet in the water but she pulls Karan along with her. Karan and Preeta laugh initially but the next moment they hug each other. Srishti watches them hugging each other and gets excited. She locks the door and stops Sarla from going in. Preeta walks out of the washroom awkwardly, Karan tries to follow her but falls on his face.

Preeta calls Sarla in and asks about Haldi for Karan who hurt his face. Srishti says she was the one who threw water on Preeta and Karan for fun. Preeta puts the Haldi on Karan’s forehead to safeguard his wound. When Karan asks her why she is doing so much for him. Preeta says it is because Karan is her husband. Will this bring Preeta and Karan together? Find out in the next episode.