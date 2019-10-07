close

priyank sharma

Priyank Sharma to host 'Bigg Buzz' on OTT platform

"Bigg Buzz" is on digital platform VOOT and Priyank will bring gossip out of the evicted contestants.

Priyank Sharma to host &#039;Bigg Buzz&#039; on OTT platform
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

Mumbai: Priyank Sharma of "Bigg Boss" fame will be hosting "Bigg Buzz", where he will be seen having a freewheeling chat with the weekly evictees of the controversial reality show "Bigg Boss 13".

"For me, it's all coming back to a full circle! 'Bigg Boss' was a whirlwind of emotions and the entire journey was of course wonderful. The house really changes you and how! And now to be anchoring 'Bigg Buzz', I am back to my association with 'Bigg Boss'. I'm loving being on the other side though this time as the tables have turned," Priyank said.

"Bigg Buzz" is on digital platform VOOT and Priyank will bring gossip out of the evicted contestants.

"The property, in the past two years, has earned a huge fanbase and has been instrumental in taking the engagement and popularity of the reality show to the next level. I'm extremely excited to jump on the bandwagon and get the contestants to spill the beans on the show," he added.

 

Tags:
priyank sharmaBigg BuzzOTT platformBigg Boss 13
