Reasons to watch Abhishek Bachchan's OTT debut Breathe: Into the Shadows

New Delhi: B-Towner Abhishek Bachchan is making his digital debut with 'Breathe: Into The Shadows'. The much-awaited season 2 of Amazon Original series will be unveiled on July 10, 2020. It has been written and directed by Mayank Sharma. The makers dropped the trailer recently and it is a 'wow'.

The intriguing trailer is now making us excited to watch the series. Here are a few top reasons to get ready for Breathe: Into the Shadows:

Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menon

Abhishek Bachchan and South actress Nithya Menen are the latest actors to join the OTT bandwagon with this show. The duo will be seen in the lead roles, playing the parents to the missing girl Siya. The show chronicles their struggle and journey to find their daughter.

Amit Sadha aka Kabir Sawant

Actor Amit Sadh will be seen reprising his role as Inspector Kabir Sawant. The actor has put in great efforts to look beefed up on the screen, you sure wouldn’t want to miss that along with his back story of landing in jail.

Storyline

Abha aka Nithya and Avinash played by Abhishek Bachchan's darling daughter Siya goes missing! The parents search for their daughter everywhere. A cop in jail and a missing child surely makes for an exciting adventure!

Mysterious kidnapper

The mysterious kidnapper, known as ‘J’, walks around in a yellow hoodie. His identity is hidden under a mask and also makes sure to trouble Avinash and Abha.

Intrigue

Breathe: Into the Shadows is a psychological thriller that will force you to face and confront your inner demons. Every character has a mystery of their own and the fear of the unknown that will be unravelled on the show.