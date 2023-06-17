Salman Khan Drops Photo From Bigg Boss OTT Sets, Looks Dapper In Blue Jacket
The second season of 'Bigg Boss OTT' promises to be a larger-than-life experience, with the introduction of unique elements and unexpected twists. The show will have its grand premiere on June 17 at 9 pm on JioCinema app.
Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan's hosting mode is on. The 'Dabangg' star on Friday arrived at the sets of 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' for the reality show's opening ceremony. Taking to Instagram, the Bhaijaan dropped a picture from the sets. In the image, Salman is looking dapper in a cool t-shirt that he paired with a blue jacket and blue denims. The jacket has a silver touch to it. #BiggBossOTT2 @officialjiocinema," he captioned the post.
Earlier in the day, Salman briefly interacted with the media and shared what he has in store for his fans with the upcoming season of the controversial reality show.
#BiggBossOTT2 @JioCinema pic.twitter.com/xUosfwRSBr — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 16, 2023
Interestingly, Salman's hosting stint on OTT comes a few months after he voiced his view at a recent event that OTT content should be subjected to examination, with the elimination of any content featuring vulgarity or nudity, and he emphasized the requirement for meticulous monitoring of such material.
At the press meeting of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Salman expressed similar sentiments."Main OTT pe bhi kuch aisa nahin hone dunga jo culture ke khilaaf hai (I won't let anyone do something that is against our culture).... I think guidelines have also been implemented on OTT which led to the content's improvement," he said.
Meanwhile, on the film front, Salman will be seen reprising his role in Maneesh Sharma's directed Tiger 3, alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film will be released on Diwali, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
