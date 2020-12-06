हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna and Ssharad Malhotra share a fun video from the set of ‘Naagin 5’

The cast of television show 'Naagin 5' enjoy dancing together

Surbhi Chandna and Ssharad Malhotra share a fun video from the set of ‘Naagin 5’
Credit: Instagram/ @officialsurbhic

New Delhi: Television stars Surbhi Chandna and Ssharad Malhotra uploaded a video to Instagram from the ‘Naagin 5’ set in which they are seen dancing together with the cast and enjoying themselves outdoors in the sun. This video shows that the cast of ‘Naagin 5’ have bonded well and like to have fun together outside the show.

Actress Surbhi Chandna tagged Ssharad Malhotra, Mohit Sehgal, Parag Tyagi, Utkarsh Gupta, Suchit Singh, Khushi Chaudhary, Shivani Gosain, Aahna Sharma, Aakash Talwar, Dinesh Mehta and Arun PK in her post. Both actors shared similar videos of the dance session.

She captioned her post using #mynaagin5gang #madnessonset #happyfaces hashtags and said “A sunny outdoor with this crazy bunch.”

Take a look at the moves of this ‘Naagin 5’ gang below:

 

 

Ssharad Malhotra, in his post, said “...and the best parivaar award goes to #naagin5 #crazyfam. Don’t forget to watch the madness/action/drama tonite in #naagin5 only on @colorstv......”

 

 

The supernatural drama by Ekta Kapoor has fans hooked by its plot twists and interesting turns. Even more so now as director Mukta Dhond posted on her Twitter account giving a sneak peek of a romantic scene between Veer (Ssharad Malhotra) and Bani (Surbhi Chandna).

 

