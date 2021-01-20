हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tandav

Tandav row: FIR against director Ali Abbas Zafar, producer and actors in Mumbai

After the filmmaker released an official statement on behalf of Tandav cast and crew, seeking an apology for unintentionally hurting the sentiments, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has reacted to the whole fiasco. The political drama 'Tandav' released on OTT giant Amazon Prime Video and has been at the receiving end ever since. 

New Delhi: There seems to be no respite for filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, who directed the recently released 'Tandav' web-series. After Lucknow, a fresh FIR has been filed against the makers and actors of the show in Mumbai's Ghatkopar. 

The FIR has been registered under section 153 (A) 295 (A) 505 of the IPC. The complaint addresses five people including director Ali Abbas Zafar, Himanshu Mehra, Gaurav Solanki, Aparna Purohit and Amit Aggarwal. 

The FIR has reportedly been registered on BJP MLA Ram Kadam's complaint. 

BJP MLA Ram Kadam reacted to the Tandav controversy and told ANI, "FIR has been registered against the makers of the web series. But we want to ask Maharashtra government, were they sleeping for over 100 hours? Our fight doesn't end at FIR, all these people should be jailed. We want summons should be sent to Saif Ali Khan and others by today evening. These showbiz celebs deride gods and goddesses for cheap publicity. 

After the filmmaker released an official statement on behalf of Tandav cast and crew, seeking an apology for unintentionally hurting the sentiments, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has reacted to the whole fiasco. 

On Tuesday, Ali Abbas Zafar released a fresh statement saying the team has decided to implement changes in 'Tandav' web-series in order to address the raising concerns. 

Previously, an FIR was registered at Lucknow’s Hazratganj Kotwali against Amazon Prime’s India head of original content, Ali Abbas Zafar, producer of the show Himanshu Krishna Mehra, writer Gaurav Solanki and others for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

Tandav stars Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Gauahar Khan, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Kumud Mishra amongst various others in pivotal roles.

 

