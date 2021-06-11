Trending: Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal's old bedroom video goes viral after domestic violence controversy!

New Delhi: Estranged TV couple, Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal's domestic feud has been out in the public domain. Recently, after counter-allegations levelled against each other, an old video of the duo shot from their residence has gone viral online.

In the old video, Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra can be seen comfortably chilling together in their bedroom as the former decides to discuss content with hubby. However, Karan looks not so pleased with the idea. Nisha can be seen saying that fans like us and want to see us together, so let's make some funny videos and give good content.

Watch it here:

The video is titled Lockdown 1 Memories, shot during the coronavirus induced lockdown in the country last year.

For the uninitiated, Nisha Rawal made shocking allegations of domestic violence and extra-marital affair against Karan. He was arrested for allegedly beating up his wife and taken into custody. Later in the day, Karan was released on bail.

In a media interaction, Nisha Rawal made some startling allegations against husband Karan Mehra, stating that he has an extra-marital affair and after she confronted him, he accepted it.

However, Karan alleged that his wife Nisha was the one who began the assault by shouting at him and then spitting on him. He told India Today that the couple had been going through a rough patch for a while and were contemplating parting ways.

He claimed the huge fight erupted as he refused to pay the 'huge' alimony amount demanded by his wife and her brother.

Earlier, a section of the media reported that all is not well between the duo. However, both Karan and Nisha had dissed such claims as rumours.

The couple dated for about six years, before tying the knot on November 24, 2012. The duo was blessed with a son in 2017.

Karan Mehra rose to stardom with daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He was one of the highest-paid actors in the TV world and also participated in Bigg Boss 10.