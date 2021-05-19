TV actress Deepika Singh MASSIVELY trolled for dancing and posing with a fallen tree amid cyclone Tauktae destruction - Watch

New Delhi: Popular television actress Deepika Singh, who is best known for playing the lead in daily soap Diya Aur Baati Hum, got massively trolled for dacing around amid destruction caused by cyclone Tauktae.

The telly star took to Instagram and shared her dancing video in the rains caused by the deadly cyclone. She also shared many pictures posing with a fallen tree. Soon after she posted the photos and video, the actress got massive backlash from fans.

Take a look:

Deepika Singh Goyal's posts amid torrential rains caused by the cyclone Tauktae have been deemed insensitive by netizens, who are bashing the actress for sharing such happy dancing video and photos.

Deepika made her TV debut with Diya Aur Baati Hum as Sandhya Kothari in 2011. She played the role for 5 long years and became a household name. In 2018 she was seen in a web series called The Real Soulmate.

She was seen in the 2019 show Kavach... Mahashivratri. Deepika got married to the director of her maiden show Rohit Raj Goyal on May 2, 2014. The duo got blessed with a baby boy in May 2017 and the actress took a brief sabbatical from acting during this period.