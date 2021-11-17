TV actress Puja Banerjee ties knot with Kunal Verma in Goa - See pics!

New Delhi: Actors Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma got married on Tuesday in a close-knit affair in Goa. Clad in baby pink colour-themed outfits, the newlyweds looked gorgeous on their D-Day. For their special day, Puja opted for a pink saree, while Kunal wore a pink kurta, and the duo posed for the shutterbugs.

In the social media post, shared by Puja, Kunal can be seen planting a kiss on her forehead. The duo can be seen wearing white and pink flower garlands around their neck.

Sharing her post on Instagram, she wrote, “Newly married again.. @kunalrverma patidev.”

Kunal also shared the same picture on his Instagram handle and captioned it as, “ban gayi meri rani..”

The duo shared numerous pictures in their Instagram Stories. Post their marriage announcement, the duo received numerous congratulatory messages from their fans and friends.

Actor Monalisa also shared several video clips on Instagram Stories, sharing glimpses of the outdoor mandap and of the bride being carried in a palanquin.

Apart from that, Puja also shared her fresh pictures post-marriage where she can be seen sitting and enjoying with her hubby.

For the unversed, this is Puja’s second marriage. Earlier, she got married to Arnoy Chakraborty and the duo called it off in 2013.

As Puja and Kunal met on the sets of Tujh Sang Preet Lagayi and fell in love with each other. After dating each other for almost nine years, they officialised their relationship in 2017 with an engagement ceremony.

Later, Puja and Kunal opted for a registered marriage last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The duo welcomed their son Krishiv in October last year.