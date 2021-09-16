हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
TV couple Kishwer Merchantt-Suyyash Rai get son's name tattooed on their neck! - Watch

TV couple Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai recently got their son Nirvair's name tattooed on their neck.

TV couple Kishwer Merchantt-Suyyash Rai get son&#039;s name tattooed on their neck! - Watch
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Kishwer Merchantt

Mumbai: Celebrity couple Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai, who welcomed a son recently, has got their newborn's name 'Nirvair' inked on their nape.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kishwer shared a video, wherein she can be seen getting a matching tattoo with her husband, Suyyash of their son Nirvair.

"issa vibe issa vibe ... #nirvairrai #sukishkababy @suyyashrai," she captioned the clip.

 

Fans are in complete awe of the couple's gesture.

"Adorable. Such lovely gift for Nirvair," a social media user commented."Awwww," another one wrote.

Kishwer and Suyyash had welcomed their first child on August 27 this year. 

