Who is Disha Parmar? Everything you need to know about Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya's ladylove

New Delhi: TV actress Disha Parmar has occupied a spot on the trends list after singer Rahul Vaidya, who is currently inside the 'Bigg Boss 14' house, proposed to her for marriage. Yes, you read that right! Rahul took everyone by surprise with his proposal on national television and that too, on Disha's birthday. She turned 26 today.

As shown in a clip released by the channel on which 'Bigg Boss 14' airs, Rahul asks her to marry him. He also sports a T-shirt with "marry me?" imprinted on it at the back. The video has gone crazy viral.

Watch it here:

Now, let's tell you more about Disha Parmar.

She is an actress, best-known for her TV show 'Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara'. She played Pankhuri in the show opposite TV star Nakuul Mehta. The show aired from 2012-2014.

After 'Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara', Disha Parmar was seen as a contestant in 'Box Cricket League 1' and she had also made an appearance in 'Bigg Boss 9' as a guest.

In 2017, she was seen in the TV show 'Woh Apna Sa'.

Meanwhile, Disha Parmar has also featured in many commercials. In 2019, she collaborated with Rahul Vaidya for a music video titled 'Yaad Teri'.