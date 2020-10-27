ZEE5 launches digital campaign #MaayerSatheMaakeDekha to celebrate Durga Pujo 2020

Mumbai: This Durga Puja, ZEE5, India's #1 entertainment super-app and fastest growing ConTech brand, has launched a digital campaign #MaayerSatheMaakeDekha to encourage the audience to celebrate this pujo by paying a tribute to their mother alongside Maa Durga.

The platform has roped in 5 renowned celebrities of the Bengali entertainment industry to feature in 5 heart-warming videos, where each of them reminisce about their childhood memories around pujo, realizing in the bargain how mothers would often get relegated to the sidelines for the overall fanfare. The campaign makes an impassioned appeal to everybody to appreciate and recognize our mothers more, and most importantly, give them our love and time. The videos also see each of the known faces highlight all the special things they will do for their mother to make this pujo memorable for them, encouraging the audience to do the same.

Kickstarting today and running upto October 26, the initiative will also see live streaming of virtual pujos from all top pandals across Kolkata, a first for any digital platform in the country.

Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Avi Kumar, Head Brand Marketing & Supply, ZEE5 India said, “Durga Pujo is inarguably one of the greatest festivals celebrated in India. Backed by strong consumer insights, #MaayerSatheMaakeDekha connects a chord with the consumers. ZEE5 continues to stay true to its promise of providing real, resonant, and relevant content to its users. We hope this initiative will contribute to making this pujo more memorable one for everybody.”

While Ditipriya Roy is the lead of popular show, Karunamoyee Rani Rashmoni, Riddhi Sen is a 2018 National Award winner for Best Actor for his film Nagarkirtan. He is also the lead for Helicopter Eela starring Kajol and is joined by his actress mother Reshmi Sen. Popular actress Sweta Bhattacharya, who plays the lead role in Jamuna Dhaki, is joined by Souraseni Maitra, known for her role in Maach Mishti and More along with ZEE5 shows Lalbazaar and Dawaat-e Biryani. Rounding off the celebrity quintet is Neel Bhattacharya, the lead of the renowned show Krishnakoli.