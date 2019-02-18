हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Stan Wawrinka

Gael Monfils overcomes Stan Wawrinka to lift Rotterdam title

With the win in Rotterdam, Monfils picked his eighth career Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) title.

Gael Monfils overcomes Stan Wawrinka to lift Rotterdam title
Image credit:Twitter/@ATP_Tour

French tennis player Gael Monfils overcame a determined Swiss star Stan Wawrinka 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 to win the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam on Saturday, lifting his first title since January 2018.

In the first Rotterdam final between two unseeded players since 2008, Monfils raced past his Swiss opponent to convert two break points on his way to sealing the opening set in 36 minutes.

Three-times Grand Slam champion Wawrinka, who was playing his first final since undergoing two knee surgeries in 2017, fought back to clinch the second set but struggled to keep up with Monfils in longer rallies during the decider.

Despite winning his opening game, Wawrinka was broken by Monfils in the third game, while the Frenchman also maintained his service rhythm to dictate play in the final set.

Monfils, the 2016 Rotterdam runner-up, converted another breakpoint to go 5-2 ahead before he served out the match to eventually seal the victory.

With the win, Monfils picked up his eighth career Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) title.

Tags:
Stan WawrinkaATPTennisGael MonfilsRotterdam Open
