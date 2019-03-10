हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Wells

Indian Wells: Novak Djokovic, Naomi Osaka kick off campaign with thumping wins

With the win, Djokovic has set up a round-of-32 clash against Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany. 

Indian Wells: Novak Djokovic, Naomi Osaka kick off campaign with thumping wins
Image Credits: Twitter/@AustralianOpen

World number one Novak Djokovic began his quest for record sixth title at the BNP Paribas Open with a straight sets win over American Bjorn Fratangelo in the second round on Sunday. 

The Serbian tennis star registered his 50th win in Indian Wells--his highest total at any ATP Masters 1000 event-- by ousting Frantangelo 7-6(5), 6-2 in a one-sided second round clash that lasted one hour and 29 minutes. 

Talking about the match, Djokovic was full of praise for his American opponent. 

"Credit to him. He played well and had nothing to lose. I thought his backhand was terrific, [he] was taking it on the rise," the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) quoted Djokovic as saying. 

"The first set was just hanging on to the ropes and trying to win that set. Then the second set, obviously with the first set under my belt, was slightly better. I ended the match in a positive fashion," he added. 

Djokovic, who became the first player to win three consecutive Grand Slams on three occasions after victory at the Australian Open, is bidding to equal Rafael Nadal’s record of 33 Masters 1000 title at Indian Wells.

With the win, Djokovic has set up a round-of-32 clash against Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany. 

In women's singles event, top-ranked Naomi Osaka also stormed into the next round of the tournament after posting a comfortable 6-3, 6-4 win over France's Kristina Mladenovic. 

Osaka will now square off with Danielle Rose Collins of America in the third round. 

 

 

Tags:
Indian WellsNovak DjokovicNaomi OsakaTennisATPBNP Paribas Open
Next
Story

India's Prajnesh Gunneswaran enters third round of Indian Wells Masters

Must Watch

PT3M49S

Pro-Khalistani, protesters clash outside Indian High Commission in London