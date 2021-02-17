हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rafael Nadal

World No 2 Rafael Nadal crashes out of Australian Open

World number 2 Tennis player Rafael Nadal on Wednesday (February 17, 2021) crashed out of the Australian Open. The Spaniard lost against Stefanos Tsitsipas. Earlier Rafa had booked his 13th quarter-final spot by beating Fabio Fognini 6-3 6-4 6-2. 

File Photo ((Twitter/australianopen)

Melbourne: World number 2 tennis player Rafael Nadal on Wednesday (February 17, 2021) crashed out of the Australian Open. The Spaniard lost against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Australian Open quarter-finals at Melbourne Park.

The historic match witnessed 22-year old Stefanos Tsitsipas recovering from two sets down to stun 20-times Grand Slam champion. Tsitsipas beat Nadal 3-6, 2-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-4, 7-5 and the fifth seed also became the only third man to have rallied from two sets down to beat Rafa at a Grand Slam.

Rafa who had secured his 13th quarter-final spot by beating Fabio Fognini 6-3 6-4 6-2, was on course for a comfortable victory, but Tsitsipas had saved his best for the last sets and turned the match around.

"Well done for him, he played better than me probably in the important moments," Nadal was quoted as saying by Reuters.

He added, "I tried my best in every single moment. I think I stayed positive all the time during the match, fighting, and it was not enough. Sometimes it's enough, today was not enough."

Tsitsipas will meet Russian Daniil Medvedev for a place in the final.

"I fly like a little bird and everything was working for me," Tsitsipas said. He also expressed, "The emotions, in the end, are indescribable."

Tsitsipas' next hurdle will be Russia's Daniil Medvedev who outclassed Andrey Rublev 7-5 6-3 6-2 to book a spot in the semi-finals. Medvedev extended his winning streak to 19 matches.

The other semis will be between world number one Novak Djokovic and Russian Aslan Karatsev on Thursday. 

