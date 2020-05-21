Artefacts, idols, shivling found during land levelling work for Ram temple in Ayodhya

AYODHYA: Artefacts, idols of gods and goddesses, shivling and carvings on sandstone have been found during the land levelling work for Ram temple construction in the holy city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

According to an official press release, several carvings on sandstone, artefacts, idols of gods and goddesses and a Shivling have been found during the land levelling work at the Ram Janmabhoomi premises here in Ayodhya.

Land levelling work is being carried out here for the past ten days during which debris is being removed by the workers.

During the process, several pillars have been discovered in the debris of the structure and carvings on sandstone.

A Shivling has been found at the Kuber Teela, the press release said.

Under the supervision of Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust, the land levelling work was recently started at Ram Janmabhoomi after obtaining permission from district authorities.

It may be recalled that in March this year, Ram Lalla’s idol was shifted to a temporary structure near Manas Bhawan in Ram Janmabhoomi premises, till completion of the construction of proposed Ram Temple.

In its historic ruling, the Supreme Court had on November 9 last year directed the Central government to hand over the site at Ayodhya for the construction of a temple and set up a trust for the same.

The apex court had further directed the government to give a suitable land measuring five acres to the Sunni Waqf Board.

As directed by the top court, the Narendra Modi government later constituted a 15-member Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust and seer Nritya Gopal Das was chosen as its president, VHP leader Champat Rai as the trust's general secretary and Swami Govind Dev Giri as treasurer along with other members.

The Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had in April released its official logo on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in Ayodhya. The logo has a photograph of the sun with a photograph of Lord Ram encircled with the logo in Sanskrit language stating "Ramo Vigrahavan Dharmah" (Lord Rama is the embodiment of religion).

Interestingly, Lord Hanuman I also depicted in the logo which is in red, yellow and saffron.