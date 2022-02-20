हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Akhilesh Yadav

BJP is going to be eliminated in UP, farmers won't forgive the saffron party: Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh is a registered voter in Jaswant Nagar in Etawah district, from where his uncle Shivpal Yadav is contesting the polls. He had come here to cast his vote.

BJP is going to be eliminated in UP, farmers won&#039;t forgive the saffron party: Akhilesh Yadav

NEW DELHI: Samajwadi Party (SP) president and its chief ministerial candidate Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said that the ruling BJP will be eliminated in the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to reporters in Jaswant Nagar, Akhilesh Yadav said, “BJP is going to be eliminated. Farmers of UP won't forgive them. We've hit a century in first 2 phases & even in this phase, the SP-led alliance would be ahead of everyone else.”

 

 

Akhilesh is a registered voter in Jaswant Nagar in Etawah district, from where his uncle Shivpal Yadav is contesting the polls. He had come here to cast his vote.

 

 

Akhilesh also slammed the BJP government over the deteriorating law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh. The SP chief, citing an incident where a woman constable was kidnapped and found dead in the drain, alleged that women were most unsafe in Uttar Pradesh.

"A businessman`s son was kidnapped in Agra and killed days later. Was the UP CM sleeping? Will he be able to fix responsibility and punish the culprit? He could not even join the expressway in Gorakhpur. Baba CM does not want to do or see any good," said Akhilesh, targetting Yogi Adityanath. Yadav further slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for sharing fake pictures for showing development in the state. 

Earlier, his uncle Shivpal Yadav said that their party was sure to win the Uttar Pradesh elections with a thumping majority. He jokingly said that the only “real fight” between him and his nephew, the CM-face Akhilesh Yadav, was about who wins with a maximum margin.

After casting his vote in Saifai, Shivpal said that he has won the Jaswant Nagar seat five times consecutively with a huge margin, but this time he has a competition with his nephew Akhilesh Yadav on who will be winning with a higher margin.

Akhilesh is contesting from the neighbouring Karhal seat and both the leaders are hoping to win their respective constituencies with huge margins.

Shivpal said that the Samajwadi Party will win Jaswant Nagar and Karhal seats by a margin of over one lakh votes. He also said that he has urged the voters of Karhal to give Akhilesh Yadav a record winning margin.

Reacting to the BJP`s comment that he did not get a seat in Akhilesh`s campaign bus, Shivpal Yadav said, "Our whole family is united and when Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) got me seated beside him... that has been bothering the BJP a lot."

Claiming that the saffron party will be defeated in Uttar Pradesh, Shivpal also said that the Yadav-led alliance will win in over 300 seats and Akhilesh is going to be the Chief Minister.

Polling on 59 seats of Assembly seats was underway in Uttar Pradesh. In the earlier two phases held February 10 and 14, polling was held on 58 and 55 seats respectively.

