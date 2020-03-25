Coronavirus COVID-19: UP govt bans production, distribution and sale of pan masala during 21-day lockdown

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government on Wednesday (March 25, 2020) announced a total ban on production, distribution and sale of pan masala across the state during the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister to contain the further spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Additional Chief Secretary Home, Avanish Awasthi, had earlier said that since the coronavirus was found to be active in saliva, the state government was mulling a ban on paan masala and gutkha since people tend to spit it out.

It may be recalled that when he took over as Chief Minister in March 2017, Yogi Adityanath had banned gutkha, paan masala in all state government offices.

The Chief Minister had visited the government offices and was furious to see paan stains all over the walls and corners.

The Chief Minister ordered an immediate ban on use of gutkha, paan masala and chewing tobacco inside all the government buildings in the state.

However, after initial strictness, government employees were back to chewing tobacco and paan masala.

This time, however, the government is serious about the implementation in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

It may be noted that the Prime Minister, for a second time in a week, on Tuesday evening announced a 21-day countrywide lockdown from midnight due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

PM Modi stressed that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. In his televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Modi said that it is vital to break the chain of the disease and experts have said that at least 21 days are needed for it.

The Prime Minister, who had also addressed the nation last week, said the lockdown has drawn a "Lakshman Rekha" in every home and people should stay indoors for their own protection and for that of their families.