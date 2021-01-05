हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Taj Mahal

Four arrested for waving saffron flag at Taj Mahal; case registered after video goes viral

Four people were detained for waving the saffron flag at the Taj Mahal. Agra police have registered a case a video of the incident went viral on social media

AGRA: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday arrested four people after they allegedly waved saffron flags at the Taj Mahal complex in Agra. The CISF personnel deployed at the historic place apprehended them after which they were handed over to the local police.

Tajganj police station Inspector Umesh Chandra Tripathi said three people waved flags at the Taj Mahal complex led by a man Gaurav Thakur, who is said to the local head of a right-wing outfit.

The four men arrested by the police have been identified as - Gaurav Thakur, Sonu Baghel, Vishesh Kumar and Rishi Lavania.

Police have also registered a case against them and started investigating the matter.  A video of the whole incident also went viral on social media. The video shows three men carrying the saffron flags in the Taj Mahal complex and unfurling them and the fourth person recorded the video.

