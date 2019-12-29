हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mayawati

Mayawati suspends Patheria MLA Ramabai Parihar from BSP for supporting Citizenship Amendment Act

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Sunday (December 29) suspended Patheria MLA Ramabai Parihar from the party for supporting Citizenship Amendment Act. Ramabai has also been banned from participating in any party program.

Mayawati suspends Patheria MLA Ramabai Parihar from BSP for supporting Citizenship Amendment Act
File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Sunday (December 29) suspended Patheria MLA Ramabai Parihar from the party for supporting Citizenship Amendment Act. Ramabai has also been banned from participating in any party program.

"BSP is a disciplined party and if any party leader or member is found breaking the law, action is immediately against the person. In the same order, BSP MLA Ramabai Parihar from Patheria in Madhya Pradesh has been suspended from the party for supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act. She has also been banned from participating in the party program," tweeted Mayawati on Sunday morning. 

The BSP chief wrote further, "The BSP has strongly opposed the Act, calling it 'divisive and unconstitutional'. The party also voted against it in the Parliament and also gave a memorandum to the President about its withdrawal. Instead, MLA Ramabai Parihar went ahead and supported CAA. In the past too, she had been warned several times for her actions."

Tags:
MayawatiBSPRamabai PariharPathariaCitizenship protestsAnti-CAA protests
Next
Story

Uttar Pradesh: Cracks develop on bridge over Karmanasha river, traffic stopped

Must Watch

PT3M36S

Watch top 25 news stories of the day