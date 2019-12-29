Mayawati suspends Patheria MLA Ramabai Parihar from BSP for supporting Citizenship Amendment Act

New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Sunday (December 29) suspended Patheria MLA Ramabai Parihar from the party for supporting Citizenship Amendment Act. Ramabai has also been banned from participating in any party program.

"BSP is a disciplined party and if any party leader or member is found breaking the law, action is immediately against the person. In the same order, BSP MLA Ramabai Parihar from Patheria in Madhya Pradesh has been suspended from the party for supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act. She has also been banned from participating in the party program," tweeted Mayawati on Sunday morning.

1. BSP अनुशासित पार्टी है व इसे तोड़ने पर पार्टी के MP/MLA आदि के विरूद्ध भी तुरन्त कार्रवाई की जाती है। इसी क्रम में MP में पथेरिया से BSP MLA रमाबाई परिहार द्वारा CAA का समर्थन करने पर उनको पार्टी से निलम्बित कर दिया है। उनपर पार्टी कार्यक्रम में भाग लेने पर भी रोक लगा दी गई है — Mayawati (@Mayawati) December 29, 2019

2. जबकि BSP ने सबसे पहले इसे विभाजनकारी व असंवैधानिक बताकर इसका तीव्र विरोध किया, संसद में भी इसके विरूद्ध वोट दिया तथा इसकी वापसी को भी लेकर मा राष्ट्रपति को ज्ञापन दिया। फिर भी विधायक परिहार ने CAA का समर्थन किया। पहले भी उन्हें कई बार पार्टी लाइन पर चलने की चेतवानी दी गई थी। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) December 29, 2019

The BSP chief wrote further, "The BSP has strongly opposed the Act, calling it 'divisive and unconstitutional'. The party also voted against it in the Parliament and also gave a memorandum to the President about its withdrawal. Instead, MLA Ramabai Parihar went ahead and supported CAA. In the past too, she had been warned several times for her actions."