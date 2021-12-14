PM Narendra Modi chairs 'good governance' meet with BJP CMs in Varanasi

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a crucial meeting with the Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states in Uttar Pradesh`s holy city Varanasi. This comes a day after PM Modi had chaired a meeting with the BJP Chief Ministers and Deputy chief ministers here.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi chairs a meeting of the Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/kQ1qjVtbzk — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 14, 2021

Interestingly, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi arrived in the same car for the 'good governance' meet with 12 chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states.

The Chief Ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, along with Deputy CMs from UP, Bihar and Nagaland attended the crucial meeting along with the PM. The conclave provided an opportunity to share governance-related best practices in line with the Prime Minister`s vision of furthering team India`s spirit.

Chief Ministers of all BJP-ruled states one by one gave a presentation on good governance before PM Modi during the key meeting.

PM Modi is currently on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi where he inaugurated phase 1 of the newly-constructed Kashi Vishwanath Dham at a cost of around Rs 339 crores on Monday.

The Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers will visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple on Tuesday. Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states are scheduled to visit Ayodhya on December 15 for the darshan of Ram Lalla.

Today at around 3:30 PM, PM Modi will attend the 98th-anniversary celebrations of Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan at Swarved Mahamandir.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, ventured out on the streets of Varanasi and visited the just-inaugurated Kashi Vishwanath Dham and the Banaras Railway Station.

Next stop…Banaras station. We are working to enhance rail connectivity as well as ensure clean, modern and passenger friendly railway stations. pic.twitter.com/tE5I6UPdhQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 13, 2021

In a tweet posted around 1 AM, PM Modi said he inspected "key development works" in the temple town. Varanasi is the Prime Minister's parliamentary constituency since 2014. He arrived here on a two-day visit on Monday.

On Monday morning, PM Modi visited the Kal Bhairav Mandir. In the afternoon, he inaugurated the first phase of the ambitious Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project, being referred to as Kashi Vishwanath Dham, and in the evening, witnessed the spectacular Ganga "aarti" and a light-and-sound show from a river cruise.

A little past midnight, chants of "Har Har Mahadev" and "Modi, Modi" filled the air as the Prime Minister, surrounded by SPG security personnel, took a walk on the streets of Varanasi near the Godowlia Chowk, which have decked up to welcome him.

"Inspecting key development works in Kashi. It is our endeavour to create the best possible infrastructure for this sacred city," PM Modi said in his tweet. He also shared pictures of his late-night visit to Kashi Vishwanath Dham, which he dedicated to the people a few hours ago.

Inspecting key development works in Kashi. It is our endeavour to create best possible infrastructure for this sacred city. pic.twitter.com/Nw3JLnum3m — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 13, 2021

Clad in a grey kurta, white pyjama and a black jacket with a grey muffler thrown over it, PM Modi took the people walking on the streets by surprise, even as the security personnel tried to ensure that no one ventured close to him.

