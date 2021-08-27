UP BEd JEE Result 2021 declared, check your score at lkouniv.ac.in

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh B.Ed Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) result 2021 was declared on Friday (August 27). University of Lucknow released the results on its official website at lkouniv.ac.in.

The exams were conducted at 1,476 centers in 75 districts of UP in double shifts in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Out of the total 5,91,305 candidates who had registered for the UP BEd JEE exam, around 90 per cent of them appeared for the exams this year.

UP B.Ed JEE Result 2021: Steps to check

1. Visit the official website at lkuniv.ac.in

2. Click on UP BEd result 2021 direct link.

3. Enter your login credentials and click on submit.

4. The result will appear

5. Download the result and take a printout for future references

The exam, which was held on August 6, had two parts and each one constituted 200 marks. Earlier, the UP BEd JEE 2021 exam was scheduled for May 19, which got postponed due to the coronavirus situation.

As per the official notice, the counselling will begin on September 1, 2021. Candidates who have qualified the written examination will be eligible to appear for the counselling round. The details for the same will be made available soon on the official site of Lucknow University.

