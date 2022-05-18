NEW DELHI: In a significant development, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has accepted a proposal to exclude new madrasas from the grant list, said ANI. This proposal was accepted during the UP cabinet meeting on May 17. The meeting was chaired by the Chief Minister and attended by all top UP cabinet ministers.

According to reports, the Yogi government has now closed all avenues for giving grants to new madrassas across the state. In the year 2016, the Yogi government abolished the policy implemented by the previous Akhilesh Yadav-led government to give grants to madrasas.

In the cabinet meeting held on Tuesday, a proposal put forward by the state’s Minority Welfare Department was accepted with a voice vote.

Based on this policy, the madrasa management used to approach the court for the release of the grant. The previous Akhilesh Yadav-led SP government had implemented this policy for giving grants to madrassas which were recognized till the year 2003.

Under the policy, around 100 madrasas were given grants by the Akhilesh government. However, not a single madrasa was given a grant in the Yogi government 1.0.

All this comes days after the Uttar Pradesh government ordered an inquiry into the functioning of madrasas across the state. The state government ordered a physical examination of the buildings, land, rent deed, teachers and students of the madrasas across the state.

A committee was also announced for carrying out the probe after the government reportedly received complaints about fake madrasas in some districts of the state. There are more than 7,000 madrasas in Uttar Pradesh.

According to information received, the Block Education Officers and Block Development Officers were told to conduct the investigations.