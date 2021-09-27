Agra school suspended five teachers for dancing on popular ‘lehenga’ song in classroom- Watch viral video

New Delhi: Five teachers of a government primary school in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra have been suspended for “unethical behaviour” after a video of them dancing to a popular film song in a classroom surfaced online.

The teachers were suspended on Saturday. They were employed in the Basic Education Department. The step was taken after a video of the teachers dancing in the classroom, which did not have students, surfaced online on Thursday. Following this, the Basic Education Department, Agra, set up an investigation.

“All five assistant teachers and the headteacher of the primary school at Sadhan in Achhnera block were asked to submit their clarifications. Four teachers replied, but one did not,” Basic Shiksha Adhikari in-charge Brajraj Singh.

Watch the video here:

He said all the five teachers were suspended after their clarifications were found wanting.

Singh said according to Dinesh Chandra Parihar, the headteacher of the school, the video was shot on March 17 and he was not present on the day as he had gone to attend an educational workshop at the Block Resource Centre.

“The clarification submitted by the four teachers was not satisfactory. They were suspended for harming the image of the Basic Education Department. Their behaviour was unethical. They should not have acted like this during school time in the classroom,” Singh added.

(With PTI inputs)