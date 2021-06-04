Bizarre! Italian artist sells invisible sculpture for over Rs 13 lakh

New Delhi: In a bizarre incident, an Italian artist has sold his “invisible art” for a whopping 15 thousand euros (over Rs 13 lakh).

The 67-year-old Italian artist Salvatore Garau created an ‘immaterial sculpture, completely invisible’ and titled it “I am”, Italy 24 News reported. The sculpture went under the hammer and was sold for 15 thousand euros.

Commenting on the sale, Garau said, “The successful outcome of the auction testifies to an irrefutable fact – The void is nothing but a space full of energy, and even if we empty it and nothing remains, according to Heisenberg’s uncertainty principle that nothingness has a weight . It therefore has energy that condenses and transforms itself into particles, in short, in us! When I decide to “exhibit” an immaterial sculpture in a given space, that space will concentrate a certain quantity and density of thoughts in a precise point, creating a sculpture that from my title alone will take the most varied forms. After all, don’t we give shape to a God we have never seen?”

Meanwhile, the unidentified buyer received a guarantee certificate to testify to the existence of the invisible sculpture.

Citing a note, the report added that Garau’s intangible works have “zero environmental impact.”

