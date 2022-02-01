Budget 2022: Middle class' budget woes turn into a meme fest

New Delhi: Soon after the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman presented the Budget 2022 in the lower house, the social media flooded with the memes taking a dig at announcements made during the presentation.
While some took a jibe at the tax imposed on the cryptocurrency, some showcased the feelings of the middle class after the budget.
Here are some of the hilarious memes that express peoples' thoughts about the Budget 2022
Suddenly I feel a bit better #Budget2022 #cryptocurrency #BudgetBytes pic.twitter.com/rwXdOSQrkv
— Ajay Kandwal (@its_vela) February 1, 2022
Salaried/Middle class looking for some benefits for them in this Budget. #middleclass #salaried #budget #ModiGovt #NirmalaSitharaman #Budget2022 pic.twitter.com/C2x7x8K83E
— Amit Pandey (@amitpandey0) February 1, 2022
#Budget2022
Government to middle class people : pic.twitter.com/h6MYNbP1Kp
— Sai Theja (@csaitheja) February 1, 2022
Middle class and #salaried people after seeing budget. #Budget2022 #middleclass pic.twitter.com/pIaMZ8uLcq
— Devrat Kumar Mahto (@devratkmr) February 1, 2022
Nov 2021 - you invest in crypto
Jan 2022 - crypto market down by more than 40%
Feb 2022 - govt implements a brand new 30% tax on income from virtual digital assets #Budget2022 #cryptocurrency pic.twitter.com/LPzvcCe2wt
— Sreekar (@RathnaSreekar) February 1, 2022
Bitcoin after #Budget2022 pic.twitter.com/lwxR2pEZbE
— R. (@blue_koffeee) February 1, 2022
#30% tax on crypto gains. #Budget2022 #CryptoIndia pic.twitter.com/hAuBfbr7DA
— Karthikeyan Narayanaswami (@webkeyan) February 1, 2022
#Budget2022
Middle class people be like: pic.twitter.com/zCRijHgHmP
— Ajit das (@Ajitdas50864879) February 1, 2022