Budget 2022

Budget 2022: Middle class' budget woes turn into a meme fest

Budget 2022: Middle class&#039; budget woes turn into a meme fest

New Delhi: Soon after the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman presented the Budget 2022 in the lower house, the social media flooded with the memes taking a dig at announcements made during the presentation.

While some took a jibe at the tax imposed on the cryptocurrency, some showcased the feelings of the middle class after the budget.

Here are some of the hilarious memes that express peoples' thoughts about the Budget 2022

