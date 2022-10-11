Man creates his own universe in Minecraft - Watch epic viral video

New Delhi: Minecraft, the best-selling video game of all time gives its players a window to be creative while playing a video game. In Minecraft players explore a blocky 3D world with virtually infinite terrain where they can discover and extract raw materials, craft tools and items. Players can also use their imagination and creativity to build structures and simple machines.

But one player took the video game to another level and using his creativity he created his own universe in the game. A clip shared by a Twitter page 'Windows Central Gaming' features a whole universe consisting of superclusters, black hole, a Nebula and our planet earth. Elements featured in the clip have an uncanny resemblance to those shown by Nasa's telescope.

The Minecraft universe is originally created by a YouTuber named ChriDaCow who is known for creating high-quality Minecraft cinematics and time-lapse. People all over social media are awestruck by the imaginative universe in the video game.

Minecraft Universe Viral Video

u/chrisdacow casually made the universe in Minecraft. pic.twitter.com/uNxf9qzxCk — Windows Central Gaming (@WCGamingTweets) October 6, 2022

The clip has gained over 12.6 mn views and thousands of comments appreciating the amazing artwork. "damnnn looks epic appreciate to those who made this beast," wrote one Twitterati "People still amaze me of what they can create in gaming," wrote another.