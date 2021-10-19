Man orders football socks from Myntra, gets bra instead! Netizens left in splits

This is one instance of online shopping gone pretty wrong! A Twitter user who goes by the username @LowKashWala shared his tale of bizarre surprise on the microblogging site. The man was excited and was waiting eagerly for his football socks to arrive, which he had ordered on Myntra. But when he opened his package post delivery, he found a Triumph bra inside it instead. Adding to the strange twist, when he raised a refund and exchange query, he got a ‘product not returnable’ message.

@LowKashWala (Kashyap) took to Twitter and shared the story. He wrote:

“Ordered football stockings. Received a triumph bra. @myntra's response? ‘Sorry, can't replace it’. So I'm going to be wearing a 34 CC bra to football games, fellas. I’ma call it my sports bra,” Kashyap captioned the tweet.

Ordered football stockings. Received a triumph bra. @myntra's response? "Sorry, can't replace it". So I'm going to be wearing a 34 CC bra to football games, fellas. Ima call it my sports bra. pic.twitter.com/hVKVwJLWGr — Kashyap (@LowKashWala) October 17, 2021

This strange goof-up naturally tickeled netizens' funny bones and social media went abuzz with hilarious comments. But much to his relief, Myntra took note of Kashyap's dilemma and issued a tweet of apology under his post.

I hear you and apologize for the unintended grievance caused. Kashyap! Please be assured that we are working on it on priority. As promised, one of our case managers will contact you within the mentioned time frame with an update. I appreciate your patience shown here. -AY — Myntra Support (@MyntraSupport) October 17, 2021

But netizens definitely had a field day. Priyanka Lahiri wrote, "Well also apologise to the lady who is wondering how to wrap those football stockings around for better support." While Md. Danish wrote, "Hey myntra… can u explain what quality checks u did before delivering this padded Bra instead of a football shocks." This was followed by a series of laughing emojis.

Some users also slammed the e-commerce website and shared their tales of difficulties with ordering excahanges, among other things.

