हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amazing viral videos

RPF constable saves passenger's life who fell while trying to get off moving train in Mumbai

A man at Mumbai's Borivali railway station was rescued by a Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel when he slipped on the platform while getting off the moving train.

RPF constable saves passenger&#039;s life who fell while trying to get off moving train in Mumbai

Mumbai:  In a video that went viral online, an RPF (Railway Protection Force) constable can be seen saving the life of a passenger who fell while trying to step out of a moving train. The incident took place at Mumbai's Borivali Railway Stationon June 29. The clip shows the constable and another person rushing to help the man, and pulling him back immediately.

ANI shared the video with the caption: "An RPF constable saved the life of a passenger who fell while trying to get down from a running (train) at Mumbai's Borivali Railway Station on June 29. The passenger was dangerously close to the gap between the train & platform when the constable pulled him away: Central Railway"

The video went viral on the microblogging site bagging more than 33k likes and thousands of comments appreciating the act of the RPF personnel.

ALSO WATCH: TV anchor interrupts live bulletin to say ‘I haven’t been paid’ - Watch viral video

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Amazing viral videosViral VideosTrending Videos
Next
Story

National Doctors’ day: Chennai docs make dance video requesting people to mask up, get vaccinated

Must Watch

PT37M36S

DNA: 100 years of Chinese Communist Party