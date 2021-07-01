RPF constable saves passenger's life who fell while trying to get off moving train in Mumbai

Mumbai: In a video that went viral online, an RPF (Railway Protection Force) constable can be seen saving the life of a passenger who fell while trying to step out of a moving train. The incident took place at Mumbai's Borivali Railway Stationon June 29. The clip shows the constable and another person rushing to help the man, and pulling him back immediately.

ANI shared the video with the caption: "An RPF constable saved the life of a passenger who fell while trying to get down from a running (train) at Mumbai's Borivali Railway Station on June 29. The passenger was dangerously close to the gap between the train & platform when the constable pulled him away: Central Railway"

#WATCH | An RPF constable saved life of a passenger who fell while trying to get down from a running at Mumbai's Borivali Railway Station on June 29. The passenger was dangerously close to the gap between the train & platform when the constable pulled him away: Central Railway pic.twitter.com/AVnYIwNQ7y — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2021

The video went viral on the microblogging site bagging more than 33k likes and thousands of comments appreciating the act of the RPF personnel.

