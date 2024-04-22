Nagpur To Dubai: Dolly Chaiwala Enjoys Coffee At Burj Khalifa Takes Internet By Storm Garners Over 13 Million Views

Viral: Internet sensation Dolly Chaiwala has once again caught the attention of netizens with his latest Instagram reel. This time, he's seen sipping tea atop the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai. The video, which has gone viral, shows Dolly enjoying a cup of coffee at the highest point of the world's tallest building. With over 13 million views, the clip has taken social media by storm.

Dolly one of the most famous Tea sellers in India, visited Dubai last week. During his trip, he ascended the iconic Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building. However, his visit wasn't solely for the breathtaking views. In a video shared on his social media, captioned "Ek coffee pine Burj Khalifa ke top pe gaye.

Dolly is seen arriving at the skyscraper in style with KGF Rocky Bhai's BGM theme. Greeted by officials and fellow influencers, he is then escorted to the 148th floor, where the real treat awaits - a cup of coffee and cookies, all while enjoying the stunning panoramic view of Dubai.

The video has resonated deeply with viewers, garnering over 13 million views and still counting. It seems the combination of luxury, breathtaking visuals, and a touch of humor has struck a chord with the online audience.

Dolly Chaiwala's Meeting With Bill Gates

Dolly Chaiwala made headlines in February after Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates was photographed enjoying a cup of tea from his stall in Nagpur during his trip to India. Bill Gates's 'Chai Pe Charcha' video thus went viral, accumulating millions of views.

Some people call him as the 'Jack Sparrow of India' due to his unique style and antics, Dolly Chaiwala boasts 3 million followers on Instagram. Prior to his Dubai trip, Dolly Chaiwala visited Maldives and shared pictures for his fans and followers.