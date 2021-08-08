हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral video

Surat food stall’s Fanta omelette recipe leaves tweeple in disgust- Watch viral video

In the video, the chef makes 'Fanta Fry', the sweet-and-spicy rendition of the egg dish, made with both sunny-side-up and boiled eggs together and this dish costs Rs 250 per plate. 

Surat food stall’s Fanta omelette recipe leaves tweeple in disgust- Watch viral video

New Delhi: In this world of cut-throat competition, every eatery, food stall and restaurant is seen coming up with new combinations or twerk recipes day after day. But this time, this Surat food stall has actually crossed the line. 

As soon as the video of a Surat food stall making Fanta omelette surfaced on the internet, the tweeple flooded the micro-blogging website with disgust and funny reactions. 

A food blogger posted the video on his YouTube Channel called India Eat Mania, which later went viral on social media platforms. In the video, the blogger can be heard asking how the chef came up with the recipe, to which the chef replied “on popular public demand.”

ALSO READ | Viral video: Dulha-Dulhan trapped in varmala? Watch what happens next

As if this information was not shocking enough, the chef went on to add that the shop also sells thumbs up egg, coke egg and sprite egg. Say whattt? See for yourself: 

In the video, the chef makes 'Fanta Fry', the sweet-and-spicy rendition of the egg dish, made with both sunny-side-up and boiled eggs together and this dish costs Rs 250 per plate. 

As soon as the video hit the web it garnered a lot of views and many netizens reshared it with hilarious reactions. It was not just the people but even Swiggy threw up a little. See what Swiggy said: 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Viral videoAmazing videoTwitter videoViral content
Next
Story

Bride calls off wedding due to baraatis' unruly behaviour, here's what happened

Must Watch

PT5M32S

India Wins Gold: Watch Neeraj Chopra's conversation with PM Modi