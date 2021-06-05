These kids have a solution to combat COVID-19 - Watch hilarious viral video here

New Delhi: A hilarious video of two minor boys ready to “sacrifice” their studies to battle COVID-19 has gone viral. The internet is left amused at the innocence and cleverness of these kids who have addressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi in their short video.

In the viral clip of 19 seconds, the boys can be heard saying, “To fight with COVID-19, if we have to sacrifice our education, then Modi ji we are ready. If the schools have to be closed for even seven years, then we are prepared for that sacrifice.”

Schools, educational institutions have been shut across the country in view of the ravaging second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Many schools are holding online classes in order to facilitate the learning process.

Recently, a video of a six-year-old girl from Jammu and Kashmir went viral in which she could be seen complaining of the huge burden of homework. The video of the girl appealing to Modi to ease the burden of homework on school kids won hearts on the internet and led to the J&K School Education department limiting the daily online classes for students.

