Python slithers through spice aisle in supermarket, leaves shoppers shocked- Watch

New Delhi: In a hair-raising video, an uninvited guest astonished the shoppers at a supermarket in Sydney, Australia. The guest, a 3-meter non-venomous diamond python, was seen sticking out its head through a spice aisle in the supermarket.

The giant python was first noticed by a grocery shopper Helaina Alati, who was browsing through the spice aisle. In an interview with AP, Alati said, “I was in the spice aisle just looking for something to put on my chicken that night so I didn’t initially see it because it was curled up way back behind the little jars of spices.”

She added, “I kind of turned to my right and it poked its head out.”

Watch the frightening video here:

Alati, who is a wildlife rescuer and familiar with snakes, behaved calmly and knew how to deal with the situation. “Thankfully, I have a background in snakes so I was pretty calm about it. It definitely shocked me a little bit because I wasn’t expecting it,” AP quoted her as saying.

She filmed the incident on her mobile and alerted the staff members in the supermarket. “I said: ‘I’ll go get my snake bag.’ I think they thought I was a bit crazy, to be honest. I don’t think they knew what to say when I said there’s a 10-foot python in your aisle,” she said.

Alati managed to get the reptile out into a snake bag and told BBC that she "tapped him on the tail and he just slithered in". The snake was then safely released in nearby woodland.