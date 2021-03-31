World’s largest purple-pink diamond to go on sale at Christie’s Hong Kong auction

A pink-purple diamond, the largest of its kind to ever appear for sale, will go under the hammer at Christie’s upcoming Hong Kong Magnificent Jewels Live Auction on May 23, the auction house announced.

Estimated at 25 million USD to 38 million USD, the “fancy vivid purple-pink internally flawless” diamond will be the star highlight of the sale. It is a 15.81 carat Sakura diamond.

The diamond’s exceptional rarity, extraordinary optical transparency, brilliant colour, and enormous size make it an immensely important, and an eternal masterpiece of nature.

“As fewer than 10 per cent of pink diamonds weigh more than one-fifth of a carat, this fancy vivid purple-pink diamond is of an unprecedented size of 15.81 carats, which is the largest of its kind (Fancy Vivid Purple-Pink) to be offered at any auction,” a Christie’s statement noted.

It added that the lot fell in the exclusive group of the four per cent of pink diamonds that possess a colour deep enough to qualify as “fancy vivid”.

This season we are very honoured to continue this fine tradition by presenting ‘The Sakura Diamond’ in Hong Kong, the auction house said.

