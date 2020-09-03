With COVID-19 protocols in place, two-day session of West Bengal assembly to convene from September 9

KOLKATA: A two-day session of West Bengal Legislative Assembly will be held on September 9 and 10 in strict compliance with the Centre's social distancing norms regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

According to reports, social distancing norms will remain in place while the house is in session beginning September 9. All MLAs, House staff and media personnel will have to undergo antigen tests before entering the assembly premises.

The tests to detect the coronavirus infection will be conducted on September 8, 9 and 10, the reports said. The last session of the state assembly was adjourned on March 17, as the next day the state recorded its first COVID-19 case

According to rules, the Assembly must be convened once in every six months. So, the session will be held on September 9 to abide by the rules.

According to sources, the seating arrangement within the Assembly will be re-arranged by increasing the gap between the seats of two MLAs to maintain social distancing.

To space out, the audience and gallery areas may also be used during the session.

To minimise crowd, the Speaker had earlier announced that only one person can accompany an MLA to the Assembly and during the session.

During the session, no visitor or other gathering will not be allowed within the Assembly premises.