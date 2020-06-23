'Alien Warrior Figure' spotted on Mars in NASA image by UFO hunter

New Delhi: NASA’s Mars rover Curiosity has recently taken images of the Red Planet revealing several facts that has become an inexhaustible source of discoveries for alien enthusiasts.

A self-proclaimed UFO expert, Scott C Waring, has made a shocking discovery with the help of photos from Mars recently published by NASA, according to Sputnik News. Warning has reportedly claimed that one of the images showed nothing less than a warrior-like figure carved into the planet’s hillside.

“I found this figure in a hillside on Mars in the latest NASA rover photo today. The figure could be male or female, because often on Earth the ancient warrior chest armour of warriors often has an enhanced chest area to make them look more muscular in battle and put fear into the enemy,” Waring wrote in his blog ET Database on 19 June.

He elaborates, "The tall hat looks to be part of the armor and could be filled 30% with the person's head," adding that this reminded him of the famous likenesses on Mount Rushmore in South Dakota.

Waring's blog further adds, “Some aliens have an enlarged or elongated cranium compared to humans. Its placed on the side of a hill and reminds me of the time I lived near Mount Rushmore and saw the presidents faces on the side of the mountain. Its a typical thing to do for intelligent species...because being proud of certain individuals in your culture and carving them into stone makes them last forever [sic]”.

Sputnik also reports Waring discovery made on his YouTube channel. The video reportedly tried to illustrate the difference between the original NASA photo and the one showing colourised version of the rock which he perceived to be warrior-looking.

The Taiwan-based UFO enthusiast is reportedly known for frequently analysing NASA photos and Google maps images in his search for aliens.