As US President Donald Trump refuses to concede defeat against Joe Biden, First Lady Melania Trump wants to do this

Despite US President Donald Trump's reluctance to concede defeat at the hands of Joe Biden in November 3 presidential election, First Lady Melania Trump has been privately planning about her life after the White House. CNN reported on Wednesday that Melania 'just wants to go home'.

Sources close to Melania told CNN that she has been making preparations to shift to the family's Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida.

Several reports have claimed that President Trump is busy renovating his Florida home and he may leave the White House on Inauguration Day when President-elect Joe Biden will take oath as the new president of the US. It is to be noted that Trump is yet to publicly concede defeat and it remains to be seen whether he will leave White House before January 20 or not.

According to CNN, Melania is completely focused on shifting from White House and is secretly sending shipments to Florida and Trump's New York properties. It is reported that Trump-Melania's son, Barron, will complete his school year in Florida.

Melania is also looking at ways to build on her image after leaving the White House. Speculations are rife that Melania would pen a book on White House hospitality history after leaving the White House.

“Melania is in meetings to write her White House memoir,” an insider told Page Six.

“And it would be her money — a chance for her to earn on her own. I’m told her husband is ‘encouraging her’ to pen the book. She’s not done, or going as quietly as you might expect. Plus, in the wake of Stephanie Winston Wolkoff’s betrayal, in both print and on secret tapes, Melania’s story could be worth big money”.