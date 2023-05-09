Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Arrested Outside Islamabad High Court

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been arrested outside the Islamabad High Court, said a report by the Dawn. According to the report, the development has been confirmed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawyer Faisal Chaudhry. PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said in a tweet that the IHC has been occupied by the Rangers and lawyers are being subjected to torture. PTI chairman Khan was taken into custody by Pakistani Rangers after he appeared in the Alqadir Trust case.

According to reports, the court has also taken cognisance of Khan's arrest and IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq has reportedly directed the Islamabad police chief and the secretary of the interior ministry to appear before the court within 15 minutes to explain why and which case has the arrest been made. Chief Justice Aamer Farooq said that he has shown restraint and warned to summon Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif if the Islamabad police chief did not appear before the court.

Imran Khan has been facing corruption allegations in the Toshakhana case and has been at the odds with Pakistani Army. Imran Khan has in the past levelled many allegations against Pakistani army officials including that of corruption. Yesterday, Pakistan Army lashed out at Imran Khan accusing him of levelling highly irresponsible and baseless allegation against a serving senior military officer without any evidence.

This is a developing story.