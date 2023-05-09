topStoriesenglish2605114
NewsWorld
PAKISTAN

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Arrested Outside Islamabad High Court

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested outside the Islamabad High Court where he appeared in the Alqadir Trust case.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 09, 2023, 03:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Arrested Outside Islamabad High Court

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been arrested outside the Islamabad High Court, said a report by the Dawn. According to the report, the development has been confirmed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawyer Faisal Chaudhry. PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said in a tweet that the IHC has been occupied by the Rangers and lawyers are being subjected to torture. PTI chairman Khan was taken into custody by Pakistani Rangers after he appeared in the Alqadir Trust case.

According to reports, the court has also taken cognisance of Khan's arrest and IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq has reportedly directed the Islamabad police chief and the secretary of the interior ministry to appear before the court within 15 minutes to explain why and which case has the arrest been made. Chief Justice Aamer Farooq said that he has shown restraint and warned to summon Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif if the Islamabad police chief did not appear before the court.

Imran Khan has been facing corruption allegations in the Toshakhana case and has been at the odds with Pakistani Army. Imran Khan has in the past levelled many allegations against Pakistani army officials including that of corruption. Yesterday, Pakistan Army lashed out at Imran Khan accusing him of levelling highly irresponsible and baseless allegation against a serving senior military officer without any evidence.

This is a developing story.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818
DNA Video
DNA : What is the reason behind violence in Manipur?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch today's analysis in DNA on drone attack on Putin
DNA Video
DNA: Which lie did Bilawal tell on reaching India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Verified' disclosure of Atiq's 'crime kundli'
DNA Video
DNA: When US killed terrorist Osama bin Laden in 2011
DNA Video
DNA: How beneficial is the issue of UCC-NRC in the elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Now divorce is possible without waiting for 6 months
DNA Video
DNA: In Karnataka, Nandini does not make milk...tea, 'Sarkar' also makes it!