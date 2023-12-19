China Earthquake: 111 Killed, More Than 200 Injured After 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Gansu Province; President Xi Jinping Calls For 'All-Out' Operation

Beijing: At least 111 people have lost their lives, and over 200 are injured in the aftermath of a powerful 6.2-magnitude earthquake that struck Gansu and Qinghai provinces in northwest China. The earthquake, which occurred at midnight on Monday, shook an ethnic county in Gansu Province, causing significant devastation.

President Xi Jinping Calls For Urgent Action



Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for an 'all-out' operation in response to the disaster. In a bid to prioritize search and rescue efforts, President Xi emphasized the need for proper arrangements to ensure the safety of affected individuals and their property. President Xi Jinping issued crucial instructions, urging comprehensive search and rescue initiatives, proper resettlement for affected communities, and maximum efforts to safeguard lives and property. The gravity of the situation prompted the State Council's earthquake relief headquarters and the Ministry of Emergency Management to elevate the national earthquake emergency response to Level II.

Epicenter And Impact



The quake's epicenter, Liugou Township, is situated approximately 8 km from the county seat of Jishishan Bao'an, Dongxiang, Sala Autonomous County in Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, Gansu. Witnesses reported extensive damage to houses, roads, and infrastructure, with several villages experiencing power outages and water disruptions.

Challenges Amidst Crisis



Compounding the tragedy, local meteorological authorities forecast a daily low temperature of minus 10 degrees Celsius in Jishishan on Tuesday. The adverse weather adds complexity to ongoing rescue efforts.

Swift Response and Rescue Operations



The provincial fire and rescue department has mobilized 580 rescuers, 88 fire engines, 12 search and rescue dogs, and more than 10,000 sets of equipment to the disaster area. Hu Changsheng, Party chief of Gansu, and Ren Zhenhe, governor of Gansu, have personally taken charge of the rescue and relief operations.

Transport Disruptions



In response to the earthquake, the railway authority has suspended passenger and cargo trains passing through the affected zone. Additionally, a safety check of railway tracks has been ordered to mitigate further risks. This tragic event underscores the immediate need for coordinated and swift response efforts to minimize further loss of life and provide essential aid to those affected by the earthquake.