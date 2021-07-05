Chinese President Xi Jinping to hold talks with Nepali PM KP Oli, other world leaders

New Delhi: Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold a virtual conference with political leaders from 160 countries including Nepal on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, opposition leader Sher Bahadur Deuba and CPN-Maoist leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ will participate in the conference.

“Over 500 leaders of political parties and political organizations from more than 160 countries and over 10,000 representatives of political parties will attend the Summit, which is themed on For the People’s Wellbeing: the Responsibility of Political Parties,” said Hu Zhaoming, spokesperson of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee (IDCPC) in a statement.

Zhaoming said the CPC and World Political Parties Summit would be held on July 6.

China has been holding discussions with leaders and heads of government of neighboring countries and its allies on the occasion of CPC’s centenary.

The spokesperson of the international committee of the party said that the conference will allow the CPC and political parties from around the world to jointly cope with challenges brought by the COVID pandemic.

“The summit will allow the CPC and political parties from all over the world to strengthen exchange of experience in state governance and administration, jointly cope with challenges brought by the changes unseen in a century and the COVID-19 pandemic, strengthen the ability and ideal to seek happiness for the people, promote world peace and development,” the statement added.

Earlier in May, the Nepali political leaders in a virtual meeting with CPC leaders appreciated the Chinese Government for their continuous support to Nepal in fighting the pandemic and stressed on Nepal-China relationship.

“Nepal and China are trusted friends and good neighbors. The deep-rooted historical friendly relation goes back to thousands of years. China’s support is highly significant for improving living conditions of Nepali people. We greatly value the development and humanitarian support from China,” CPN-Maoist Centre chairperson Pushpa Kamal had said during the meeting.

Recently, Nepal decided to procure four million doses of Vero Cell vaccines from China under a non-disclosure agreement signed between the two nations.

