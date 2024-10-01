Advertisement
Direct Military Attack On Israel Will Have 'Serious Consequences': US Warns Iran

In a phone conversation with Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, Austin emphasised the need for a diplomatic resolution to protect civilians on both sides of the Israel-Lebanon border.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Oct 01, 2024, 10:27 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Direct Military Attack On Israel Will Have 'Serious Consequences': US Warns Iran

Israel has begun a limited military ground offensive in Lebanon after keeping the United States in the loop about its cross-border military operations. On the other hand, the US warned Iran against any misadventure and carrying out any direct military attack on Israel. Reiterating dialogue as a way forward to ensure civilian safety, US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin said that Washington supports Israel's right to defend itself. 

In a phone conversation with Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, Austin emphasised the need for a diplomatic resolution to protect civilians on both sides of the Israel-Lebanon border. In a post on X, the US Defence Secretary said, "I made it clear that the United States supports Israel's right to defend itself," adding that both sides agreed on the importance of "dismantling attack infrastructure along the border to ensure that Lebanese Hizballah cannot conduct October 7-style attacks on Israel's northern communities."

Warning Iran, Austin said that the United States is well-postured to defend US personnel, partners, and allies. " I reaffirmed that a diplomatic resolution is required to ensure that civilians can return safely to their homes on both sides of the border and made clear that the United States is well-postured to defend U.S. personnel, partners, and allies in the face of threats from Iran and Iran-backed terrorist organizations and determined to prevent any actor from exploiting tensions or expanding the conflict.  I reiterated the serious consequences for Iran in the event Iran chooses to launch a direct military attack against Israel," he added.

Since September 23, Israel has intensified airstrikes across Lebanon, culminating in a major strike on Friday in the southern suburbs of Beirut that reportedly killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah along with several of his associates.

This escalation has further fueled ongoing clashes between Israel and Hezbollah, which began on October 8, 2023, when Hezbollah fired rockets at Israel in solidarity with Hamas in Gaza. In response, Israel launched retaliatory artillery fire and airstrikes targeting southeastern Lebanon.

