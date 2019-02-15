Donald Trump declares national emergency at US-Mexico border to get money for wall

US President Donald Trump on Friday declared a national emergency at his country's border with Mexico in order to get the funds required to build a wall here. He made the announcement from the White House's Rose Garden.

While his critics and political opponents have called the move unconstitutional, Trump is expected to use the emergency to get the funds required - without Congress' approval - for the wall. He had previously asked for $5.7 billion for the wall which, according to him, would keep illegal migrants out.

(This is a breaking news report and more details would be added as and when available)