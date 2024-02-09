Donald Trump secured victory in Nevada's Republican presidential caucuses on Thursday, emerging as the sole major candidate in the competition. The caucuses in Nevada represent the only contest in the state that holds significance in the GOP nomination process. Notably, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley chose to abstain from participating, citing what she perceived as an unjust process favouring Trump. Instead, she opted to run in Nevada's symbolic state-run presidential primary held on Tuesday, where she ended up trailing behind the "none of these candidates" choice.

Trump's triumph in Nevada grants him all 26 of the state's delegates. To officially secure the party's nomination, he needs to amass a total of 1,215 delegates, a goal he could potentially achieve by March.

However, the way ahead is not easy for Trump. Yesterday, the US Supreme Court commenced its deliberation on a momentous challenge pertaining to former President Donald Trump's eligibility to pursue the Republican presidential nomination under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. This challenge stems from his actions surrounding the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

This marks the inaugural occasion on which the Supreme Court is tasked with evaluating the standing of a presidential candidate, including Trump, based on the "insurrection" clause within the 14th Amendment. It represents one of the most significant presidential election cases to be heard by the high court since the year 2000, when it confirmed the election of President George W. Bush over Al Gore.

The origin of this landmark case traces back to September in Colorado, where six Republican and unaffiliated voters, represented by the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), initiated a challenge against Trump and Secretary of State Jena Griswold. Griswold, a Democrat, oversees the primary election process in the state.