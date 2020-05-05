Elon Musk, girlfriend Grimes welcome their first child together

San Francisco: Multi-billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk and his girlfriend and Canadian singer Claire Boucher aka Grimes have welcomed their first child together.

Musk announced the birth of their child on Twitter, confirming it is a baby boy and both mother and baby were doing fine. In response to a user`s Tweet, that read: `We need the name we literally need it,` Musk replied, `X Æ A-12 Musk.`

This will be Musk`s seventh child. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has six children with ex-wife Justine Wilson.

Grimes announced that she was pregnant on Instagram in January.

During a live stream on Twitch in February, she said that the baby`s due date was May 4.

Grimes also revealed she does not want to `gender` her baby, saying they can "decide their fate and identity` on their own accord.

Musk has been dating her since 2018. The couple first made headlines and took everyone to surprise when they appeared together at the MET Gala in 2018.