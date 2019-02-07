हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
London

Factbox: UK opposition Labour Party sets terms for backing May on Brexit

May's Brexit deal was defeated by a historic margin of 230 votes last month when she asked MPs to ratify it.

Factbox: UK opposition Labour Party sets terms for backing May on Brexit
Image courtesy: Reuters

LONDON: Britain`s opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has written to Prime Minister Theresa May, offering to support her Brexit deal if she makes five legally binding commitments – including joining a customs union.

In a follow-up letter sent on Wednesday, he laid out in the clearest terms yet what commitments he is seeking in exchange for offering Labour support.

Below are Labour`s five demands for supporting her deal:

- A permanent customs union. This would include a say in future trade deals.

- Close alignment with the EU`s single market. This would be underpinned by shared institutions and obligations.

- A pledge to keep workers` rights in line with those in the EU.

- Commitments on participation in EU agencies and funding programmes, including in areas such as the environment, education, and industrial regulation.

- Agreements on the detail of future security arrangements, including access to the European Arrest Warrant.

Tags:
LondonBritain Labour PartyJeremy CorbynBrexit
Next
Story

Tulsi Gabbard: Bashar al-Assad isn't enemy of United States

Must Watch

PT2M1S

JNU sedition row: Delhi court raps Kejriwal govt for delaying sanctions to prosecute Kanhaiya and Co

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close